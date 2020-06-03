New York Times Staffers in Open Revolt Over Tom Cotton’s ‘Send in the Troops’ Column

ANGELA WEISS

Staffers at The New York Times are in open revolt Wednesday after the paper’s opinion section ran a column from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling upon President Donald Trump to “send in the troops” in response to nationwide protests against police brutality.

In a column titled “Tom Cotton: Send in the Troops,” the notoriously hawkish, pro-Trump senator called upon the president to mobilize the military to shut down protests across most major U.S. cities, despite the objections of both local officials and Trump’s own defense secretary.

In response, dozens of Times staffers began tweeting in solidarity, alongside an image of the headline: “Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger.”

The New York Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





