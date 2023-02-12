New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.11

The New York Times Company's (NYSE:NYT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.11 on 20th of April. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

New York Times' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, prior to this announcement, New York Times' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 104.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

New York Times Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.16 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that New York Times has grown earnings per share at 105% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like New York Times' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for New York Times that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

