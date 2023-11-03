New York Times Magazine Writer Jazmine Hughes Resigns After Opposing Israel-Gaza War

New York Times Magazine writer Jazmine Hughes resigned from the news giant on Friday after signing a letter opposing the Israel-Gaza war, voicing support for Palestinians and opposition to Israel’s siege of Gaza. Signing the letter was a violation of the organization’s newsroom policies, according to the Times.

“While I respect that she has strong convictions, this was a clear violation of The Times’s policy on public protest,” New York Times Magazine editor Jake Silverstein wrote in an email to staff Friday evening. “This policy, which I fully support, is an important part of our commitment to independence.”

More to come…

