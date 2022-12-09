New York Times' journalists stage historic strike as labor tensions mount across media

Meg James, Stephen Battaglio
·8 min read
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff protest outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff protest outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Taking a defiant stand, hundreds of New York Times journalists refused to work Thursday — the largest journalist-led labor action at the nation's leading newspaper in more than 40 years.

The New York Times Guild's 24-hour strike highlighted the mounting frustration of writers, editors, online producers, security guards and other staffers,over the slow pace of negotiations for a new contract. The last newsroom contract expired in March 2021, and guild leaders this week said "the company’s failure to bargain in good faith" prompted their walkout.

"We are deeply committed to the success of the paper... [But] today, for the first time in decades, we're fulfilling that mission in a different way," The Times Guild and its local, NewsGuild of New York, said in a letter to readers.

The Times' management, however, disputed slow-walking a deal to cover 1,450 newsroom guild members.

"It’s disappointing that they’re taking such drastic action, given the clear commitment we’ve shown to negotiate our way to a contract that provides Times journalists with substantial pay increases, market-leading benefits, and flexible working conditions," New York Times Co. Chief Executive Meredith Kopit Levien wrote in a Wednesday night message to the staff.

Executive Editor Joseph Kahn, in a separate email to the newsroom, wrote: "Strikes typically happen when talks deadlock. That is not where we are today.”

Negotiations have been ongoing for 20 months. New York Times' journalists have demanded a 10% pay bump at contract ratification (to compensate workers who went two years without a raise) and 5.5% increases in 2023 and 2024. They've asked for a minimum annual salary of $65,000, citing the high cost of living in New York.

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times' office after walking off the job
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

Talks have also touched on retirement and other benefits, as well as a proposal to phase out the company's pension plan. Some journalists also want to continue to work from home as they have throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tensions at the New York Times echo clashes nationwide .

Members of the Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh are in the seventh week of a strike against the Post-Gazette. The group went on strike in early October after rejecting a new employee health insurance plan imposed by management. Journalists with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas, part of a chain owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management, went on strike last month.

Workers at Starbucks and Amazon also have sought to form unions.

The Times' union announced its intent to strike a week ago, giving managers time to stockpile stories and adjust production schedules. Press workers continued on the job, which enabled print editions to be delivered without interruption.

"We will produce a robust report on Thursday," Kahn said in an email to staff. "But it will be harder than usual."

Not all Times' journalists participated in the walkout. The newsroom boasts more than 1,800 workers and more than 1,100 signed walk-out pledges. International reporters largely are not covered by the contract.

And prominent Washington reporters provided in-depth coverage of the prisoner swap with Russia that freed basketball star Brittney Griner. Tech writers detailed the Federal Trade Commission's lawsuit to block Microsoft's planned purchase of video games company Activision.

Susan DeCarava, president of the NewsGuild of New York, which includes the Times' guild, did not have a precise number of journalists who participated. The Times declined to provide a figure. DeCarava said she received pledges that at least 80% percent of membership supported the action. Coworkers had sent photos from their phones of a largely empty Times newsroom, she said.

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks outside the Times' office
New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones speaks outside the Times' office, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in New York. Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff protested outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

During a Thursday afternoon rally, more than 150 union members and supporters crowded in front of The Times' headquarters off Eight Avenue and 40th Street in Manhattan.

Photographers and union members were hanging off the steel scaffolding in front of the building to get a better view. A giant inflatable snarling rat — a mascot at union job actions in New York and other cities — stood alongside the speaker lectern. Its name: Scabby.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of “The 1619 Project” and one of the nation's biggest journalism, stars spoke.

“I was a worker who couldn’t afford to pay my bills off a newspaper salary,” Hannah-Jones said in an interview. “I know how hard it is for so many of my co-workers here who may be intimidated to speak out. So it was important for me to show solidarity and to argue on behalf of my colleagues.”

After nearly an hour of remarks, employees marched with signs and were led in solidarity chants by a small drum corp.

The last significant work stoppage by New York Times journalists was a 24-day strike in 1965. There was an 88-day walkout by pressmen in 1978. Three years later, the newsroom Guild struck for about six hours.

Thursday's job action comes amid an expansion of NewsGuild, part of the Communications Workers of America. It has steadily been growing since journalists at the Los Angeles Times voted in early 2018 to create the publication's first newsroom union in its 140-year history.

Union activity has intensified as younger journalists step into leadership roles, unafraid to challenge their bosses over compensation and issues of work-life balance. The trend follows years of financial squeezes.

Newspapers have seen advertising revenue dramatically decline as readers migrate to Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

The shift has created "news deserts" in many local communities, a drought that accelerated during the pandemic. Papers have withered or folded, some reducing circulation days. Journalists still working have put in longer hours and juggled more assignments to compensate for colleagues who were laid off or took buyouts.

“Low wages, hostile working conditions and a hemorrhaging industry have pushed journalists to the brink,” the Fort Worth union said in its strike announcement.

Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times' office
Hundreds of New York Times journalists and other staff picket outside the Times' office after walking off the job for 24 hours, frustrated by contract negotiations that have dragged on for months in the newspaper's biggest labor dispute in more than 40 years, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in New York. (Julia Nikhinson / Associated Press)

The New York Times is among the world's most financially prosperous. It is widely viewed as the model for transitioning from a daily print edition to a vibrant online report. New York Times Co. ended the most recent fiscal quarter with more than 9 million paid subscribers and revenue gains.

It reported total revenues for the third quarter of $547.7 million, up 7.6% from the year-earlier period.

The company has been expanding. This year, it paid $550 million in cash to acquire The Athletic, the sports news site. It bought the online word puzzle, Wordle. On Thursday, striking journalists called on readers to forego their daily Wordle fix.

At the rally, speakers stressed how the New York Times Company has touted its success to Wall Street and investors, raising its shareholder dividend and announcing a $150 million stock buyback program. Yet, the newsroom staff has gone two years without a pay increase.

The company is "on track for annual operating profit of at least $320 million," the guild noted in its letter.

"We know what we have done for the New York Times in terms of keeping our paper afloat and making it really profitable and our top executives are getting huge amounts of compensation that have been increased by huge percentage points in the last year and they won’t give the workers in the trenches a 10 percent raise,” said Nancy Wartik, who works in the audience department at the Times.

The Times' Kopit Levien acknowledged the company's success but said that 40% of revenue still comes from the print product.

"We are succeeding mightily in many ways, yet our transformation is not complete," Kopit Levien said. "Our profits have yet to catch up to where they were a couple of decades ago. And we continue to compete fiercely in a highly dynamic digital environment for subscribers and advertisers – now against a backdrop of intensifying economic pressure and uncertainty."

Meanwhile, arch rival the Wall Street Journal, owned by Rupert Murdoch, dropped its paywall, allowing consumers to read its stories for free for one-day.

Battaglio reported from New York and James reported from Los Angeles.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Bruins improve to record 14-0 at home, beat Avalanche 5-1

    BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic scored two goals apiece, Linus Ullmark stopped 25 shots and the Boston Bruins improved to an NHL-record 14-0 at home this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Saturday night. Three nights after William and Kate, the future British king and queen, were in the TD Garden to watch the NBA's Celtics, the 18-time Prince of Wales Trophy winners took the ice against the reigning NHL champions. Jake DeBrusk scored his 100th career NHL goal, makin

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Tage Thompson isn't the only Sabres player on the rise

    This week we look at a few players doing well in tough spots, under the radar depth players, emerging young stars, the Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres and more.

  • Connor scores twice, Jets top Panthers 5-2 in Maurice's return to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to help the Jets spoil Paul Maurice's return to Winnipeg with a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. The game marked the first time Maurice faced his former team. After coaching the Jets for parts of nine seasons, the 55-year-old left abruptly midway through last year's campaign. He signed on as Florida's bench boss in June. The 13,426 fans in attendance at Canada Life Centre stood and cheered Tuesday as Maurice and his a

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Canadian international Koné 'grateful' to MLS team that gave him his start

    MONTREAL — In March of 2021, a 19-year-old Ismael Koné was invited to CF Montreal's first-team training camp. A year and a half later, the Canadian international’s profile has skyrocketed, earning a call-up to Canada's first World Cup squad since 1986 and a move to English club Watford F.C. While a new adventure awaits Koné in Europe, he says he will always fondly remember breaking into the professional ranks with his hometown team. "I've always wanted to play in Europe. The biggest leagues, the

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Murray makes 44 saves, Marner extends streak, Leafs top Stars 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Matt Murray made a season-high 44 saves and Mitch Marner extended his Toronto-record point streak to 20 games with an early assist as the Maple Leafs beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Tuesday night. John Tavares, Auston Matthews, Rasmus Sandin and Alexander Kerfoot scored for the surging Maple Leafs, who are 9-0-3 in their last 12 games. Dallas went 0 for 7 on the power play in Toronto’s first shutout this season, including a four-minute double minor and a 5-on-3 for 1:38. The Stars wer

  • Canadians Gilles, Poirier on pace for a career-first Grand Prix Final medal

    Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier arrived at the Grand Prix Final amid what is so far the best season of their partnership. Gilles and Poirier captured gold in both of their ISU Grand Prix assignments, setting the Canadians up as a favourite to claim the Final title this week in Turin, Italy. But Gilles and Poirier, who had pondered retirement last summer, haven't paused to reflect on their terrific season so far. They're much too busy for that. "Maybe we'll reflect on it toward

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Clevinger, White Sox finalize $12 million, 1-year deal

    CHICAGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger thinks the Chicago White Sox have everything in place for a big 2023 season. Plus, he loves the mound at Guaranteed Rate Field. The move just made sense for the long-haired pitcher. Clevinger joined the White Sox on Sunday, finalizing a $12 million, one-year contract that adds the right-hander to the team's rotation. “I mean the roster's, I think, fully set up for doing special things and having a long season,” he said. “But also ... that's one of my favorite mounds

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Canadian NHL team grades: Leafs, Jets were on fire in November

    Canada's best NHL teams reside in Toronto and Winnipeg right now, while Ottawa and Calgary both had Novembers to forget.

  • Cavaliers forward Wade out for month with shoulder sprain

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade could miss one month with a sprained left shoulder, the latest injury for a Cleveland team that has been dealing with them all season. Wade got hurt in the first half of Friday's win over the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers said Sunday that imaging tests confirmed the diagnosis of an AC joint sprain. Wade didn't score a point in 10 minutes before getting hurt. Wade is averaging 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24 minutes. He has started nine games as coach

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o