The New York Times Will Disband Sports Desk, Shift To More Coverage From The Athletic
The New York Times is disbanding its sports desk and will rely on greater use of The Athletic for daily coverage.
Publisher A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien wrote in a memo that there are no plans for layoffs, with current sports staff switching to other roles around the newsroom.
“We intend to utilize The Athletic — which has among the largest sports newsrooms in the world — to provide Times readers with a greater abundance of sports coverage than ever before,” they wrote. “Under our plan, the digital homepage, newsletters, social feeds, the sports landing page and the print section will draw from even more of the approximately 150 stories The Athletic produces each day chronicling leagues, teams and players across the United States and around the globe.”
