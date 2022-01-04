New York teacher allegedly injected teen with COVID vaccine without parents' consent

A New York teacher was arrested after she allegedly injected a teen with the COVID-19 vaccine, without the parents' consent.

Laura Parker Russo allegedly gave the 17-year-old teen the shot at her home. The teen quickly went home to inform his mother, the Nassau County Police department said in a news release on Monday.

"The mother had not given permission or authority to have her son injected with a COVID-19 vaccine and called police," according to the police news release.

The police launched an investigation and determined Parker Russo, 54, is "not a medical professional or authorized to administer vaccines" and was arrested. She was charged with unauthorized practice of a profession.

It is unclear to the police how Parker Russo obtained the vaccine.

The Nassau County School District told USA TODAY that Russo has been reassigned from her classroom until the investigation is completed. The incident did not occur on school property and it isn't related to the school she worked out, according to the district.

“The individual in question is a district employee who has been removed from the classroom and reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation," the district said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York teacher arrested for injecting teen with COVID vaccine