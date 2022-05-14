New York: at least 10 reportedly killed in Buffalo supermarket shooting

Photograph: Derek Gee/AP

Multiple people were reportedly shot and killed Saturday afternoon at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, authorities said, adding that the alleged shooter was in custody.

At least 10 were killed in the shooting at the Tops Friendly Market, according to the the Associated Press (AP), citing law enforcement officials.

Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter was also in custody.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Investigators believe the gunman may have been streaming the shooting through a camera affixed to his helmet, officials told the AP. The video showed the gunman, dressed in military gear, pulling up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat, then pointing the rifle at people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle, opening fire, AP reported.

It’s unclear how many additional people may have been shot. The possible shooter was not identified.

The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5km) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the market.

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown was at the scene late Saturday afternoon and expected to address the media.

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early 20s sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.

“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun and was tackled by the police.”

At the White House, the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Joe Biden is receiving regular updates on the shooting and its aftermath.

“The president has been briefed by his homeland security adviser on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, New York, this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said, adding Biden and the first lady, Jill Biden, were praying for the victims and their loved ones.

Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

More than two hours of the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind the police tape.

“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiance, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”

Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo”, her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

The Erie county sheriff’s office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.