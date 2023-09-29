New York City: State of emergency declared over flash flooding

A woman walks along a flooded street in Brooklyn

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City as strong storms have brought flash flooding.

Many of the city's subway systems, streets and highways have flooded, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.

Up to five inches of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as seven inches more is due, New York state governor Kathy Hochul said.

"This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm," Ms Hochul said.

"I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we're seeing throughout the region," she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads."

Residents escape the rising floodwaters in New York City

New York City mayor Eric Adams warned people "this is time for heightened alertness and extreme caution" as the state of emergency was put in place.

"Some of our subways are flooded and it is extremely difficult to move around the city," he told a press briefing.

Pictures and video footage showed people wading through water reaching up to their knees, as streets and subways were hit by the heavy rain.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) advised people to "stay home if you don't need to travel".

Terminal A at La Guardia Airport is currently closed because of flooding, authorities said.

Passengers should check with their airline before travelling.

The New York Police Department also announced multiple road closures have been put in place and the National Guard has been deployed.

The flood warnings and advisories from the weather service are currently in place for some 18 million people in the New York metropolitan area and in other major cities along the East Coast.