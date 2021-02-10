New York sports venues will be allowed to welcome fans back at 10% capacity after Cuomo ruling (STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images)

New York sports venues will be allowed to welcome back fans and re-open with 10 per cent capacities, governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

The first game back in the city following the ruling will be the NBA game between the Brooklyn Nets and Sacramento Kings on 23 February at the Barclays Center.

Fans will need to have a negative PCR Covid test within 72 hours of attending, and will have to wear face coverings and get temperature checks.

They will also be assigned mandated and socially distanced seating for the game.

The 10 per cent limit applies across the state to venues with capacities of more than 10,000.

“Any large stadium or arena — hockey, basketball, football, soccer, baseball, music shows, performances — any large arena can open on 23 February,” said Mr Cuomo a press briefing.

The move was made after a successful pilot programme in Buffalo in January where 7,000 fans were allowed to attend Buffalo Bills games with a negative test.

“This hits the balance of safe reopening,” added Mr Cuomo.

All of the New York state sports teams have continued to play during the pandemic but in empty stadiums and arenas.

Some states have allowed limited numbers of fans at venues throughout the pandemic and the NBA completed its previous season in a "bubble" at Disney World in Florida.

More than 27 million positive cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in the US with 468,000 deaths.

New York City was especially hit hard during the first wave of the virus and the state has seen 1.5 million cases and 44,683 deaths.

New: Cuomo announces arenas can open at 10% capacity with testing protocols and other COVID safety steps... pic.twitter.com/Id21bRxRrs — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) February 10, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets, with their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, are expected to challenge in the NBA’s Eastern Conference and are among the favourites to play in the league's finals later this year.

Restaurants in the city will also be allowed to reopen indoor dining sections, which have been closed since December, with limited capacity.

The governor also hopes to start allowing weddings capped at 150 people, or 50 per cent of a venue’s capacity, from 15 March.

