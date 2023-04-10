York and Shetland sites join UK bids for Unesco world heritage status

Photograph: Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

The historic city centre of York and ancient settlements in the Shetlands are among seven sites backed by the UK government to win Unesco world heritage status, it has been announced.

York, which boasts the Minster and enjoys a rich history bequeathed by its Anglo-Saxon, Viking and Norman inhabitants, and three ancient settlements known as the “zenith of iron age Shetland” join five other sites announced on the “tentative list” to bid for the status.

Birkenhead Park, which opened in 1847 as a pioneering project to bring greenery to urban environments providing a blueprint for municipal planning, is also on the list.

The tentative list, published about every 10 years by the government, sets out the sites from across the UK and overseas territories whose bids are felt to have the best chance of winning status as one of the most extraordinary places on the planet. The government will now work with local authorities and devolved administrations to develop their bids.

The East Atlantic Flyway, a migratory bird route over western parts of Europe, including Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex and Kent, joins the list in recognition of its vital importance to bird populations and wildlife.

The Little Cayman marine parks and protected areas, in the Cayman Islands, have been put forward for their exceptional importance to marine diversity and incredible natural beauty.

The five sites join two others already on the tentative list. The Flow Country is a large area of peatland across Caithness and Sutherland in the north of Scotland that plays a crucial role in supporting biodiversity. The Gracehill Moravian church settlement in Northern Ireland is part of a joint bid alongside other Moravian religious sites in Denmark, the US and Germany, which aims to recognise the church’s work in setting up an international religious community.

If successful, the seven sites on the tentative list would join the 33 other world heritage sites already based in the UK including Stonehenge and Hadrian’s Wall.

Keith Aspden, leader of York city council, said: “York is an outstanding example of continuous urban development over 2,000 years since its foundation as a Roman legionary fortress, with evidence of every succeeding period on its urban development. The collection of medieval stained glass in York Minster and the historic parish churches in the city centre is unrivalled.”

David Armstrong, assistant chief executive of Birkenhead Park, said a successful application for world heritage site status would “bolster the wider regeneration of Birkenhead, and if ultimately accepted as a world heritage site this flagship park would have its place in history cemented even further, as well adding further to its international recognition.”

Laura Davies, the UK’s representative to Unesco, said the five newest additions to the list “brilliantly reflect the diversity and beauty of the UK and its overseas territories’ natural and cultural heritage, and I look forward to working with them towards world heritage listing”.