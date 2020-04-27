New York Scraps State Primary Due to Uncontested Races

(Bloomberg) -- New York is cancelling its primary because none of the races on the June 23 ballot are contested.

The cancellations come amid at least a dozen states, including New York, postponing their primaries or moving to mail-in-only voting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York is the first state to cancel its primary altogether.

The state Board of Elections Monday removed candidates who are no longer seeking the presidency.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden has virtually sewn up the presidential nomination as the last of his rivals, Bernie Sanders, dropped out earlier this month.

New York has been the state hardest hit in the U.S. by Covid-19 with 288,045 confirmed cases as of Monday and 22,376 deaths -- triple that of New Jersey, the state which has seen the second most fatalities and cases.

At leat 10 people in Wisconsin contracted the virus after voting in the state’s primary election earlier this month that was held despite attempts to postpone it by the governor.

The Associated Press first reported the cancellation.

