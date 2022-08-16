York Regional Police officer suspended with pay after being charged with impaired driving

In a news release Tuesday, York Regional Police said Const. Amanda Knegje, 43, was charged with Dangerous Operation, Operation While Impaired and Operation While Impaired with Excess Blood Alcohol. (Greg Ross/CBC - image credit)

A York Regional Police officer has been charged with impaired driving while off duty and suspended with pay as a result.

On Saturday, South Simcoe Police Service responded to a report of an impaired driver on Yonge Street in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, about an hour north of Toronto.

In a news release Tuesday, York police said Const. Amanda Knegje, 43, was charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and operation while impaired with excess blood alcohol, in connection with the incident.

Knegje has been with York police since 2020. She has now been suspended with pay, police said.

"This is very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving. We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty," said York police chief Jim MacSween.

MacSween said York police is "committed to transparency and is accountable to our community."

"When a member is charged with a criminal offence, that information is released to our community as a part of that commitment."