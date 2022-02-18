New York Regional Closed Median Home Price Holds Steady for Third Consecutive Month, While Transactions Decrease by 18%

Image

OneKey® MLS, reporting detailed, month-over-month statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions in the regional MLS coverage area, finds no change reported in the closed median sale price for December 2021 and January 2022.

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For January 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $565,000, representing no change from the reported figures for a third consecutive month, between November 2021 and January 2022. Between December 2021 and January 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 5,350 from 6,534, representing a -18% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas five of nine counties reported slightly increased closed median sale price, three reported decreases and one reported no change. Putnam (3.0%), Rockland (2.1%), Sullivan (2.0%), Orange (1.4%), and Nassau (0.8%) Counties had month-over-month increases. Suffolk (-1.0%), Bronx (-1.7%), and Westchester (-5.5%) Counties reported month-over-month decreases in closed median sale price. Queens County, for a second consecutive month, reported no change (0.0%).

The regional housing market is showing signs of stability as home prices in many areas across the state have leveled off over the past three months, according to Jim Speer, CEO, OneKey MLS. Speer said, "Reports indicate that year-over-year home price gains have remained moderate since October 2021, compared to the annual double-digit price increases reported steadily by our MLS since September 2020."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics.

OneKey® MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

