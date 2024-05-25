York Region Police seek witnesses after Richmond Hill theatre shootings

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a series of shootings outside a cinema north of Toronto.

Police say video surveillance from 2:30 a.m. Friday shows a suspect in a dark SUV firing multiple shots toward the entrance of the theatre at East Beaver Creek Road and Highway 7 in Richmond Hill, Ont., before fleeing.

Police say the incident was discovered when a theatre employee arrived for work at around 7 a.m. on Friday and found the windows of several doors shattered.

This is the third shooting to occur at the cinema in just over a month.

Someone in a white, four-door pickup truck with a black cargo bed cover fired shots at the theatre's entrance on May 17. Two days later, someone in a red SUV with silver rims shot at the same entrance.

A spate of cinema shootings across the Greater Toronto Area earlier this year pushed theatre operator Cineplex Inc. to cancel screenings of South Indian film “Malaikottai Vaaliban."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press