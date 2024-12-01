New York Red Bulls reach MLS Cup final, beating Orlando City in Eastern Conference final

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The New York Red Bulls started the MLS Cup Playoffs by eliminating the defending league champions.

Now, they have a chance to become MLS champions.

The Red Bulls will play for the MLS Cup title after defeating Orlando City SC, 1-0, in the Eastern Conference final on Saturday night at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

The Red Bulls will be the visiting team against the Los Angeles Galaxy — winners of the Western Conference final — in the MLS Cup final on Dec. 7.

Andres Reyes scored a header in the 47th minute, from the left side of the box after a corner kick, to seal the Red Bulls’ second trip the MLS Cup final.

“No one actually believed in us, but we did it. But the job is not finished,” Red Bulls standout Emil Forsberg said in a postgame interview after the game.

The Red Bulls, riding the longest playoff appearance streak in American sports at 15 years, still seeks its first MLS Cup. They fell 3-1 to Columbus Crew in the 2008 final, the team's only appearance in the league championship game.

New York Red Bulls defender Andres Reyes (4) celebrates after scoring a goal against Orlando City.

However, the Red Bulls’ playoff run started by eliminating the defending champion Columbus Crew in two games during the first round of the playoffs. They beat in-state rival New York City FC, 2-0, in the semifinals. And they’re one win away from the title.

New York entered the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, outlasting the likes of Lionel Messi and Supporters’ Shield winners Inter Miami, the Crew, and last year’s Shield winners in FC Cincinnati.

“I’m very proud of the whole group. It’s amazing the last couple of weeks, and now we have a big one. We’re not done,” Red Bulls coach Sandro Schwarz said during a postgame interview after the win.

Orlando City was the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, needing three games to beat Charlotte FC in the first round before beating playoff darling Atlanta United (which knocked out Inter Miami) in the semifinals.

Orlando City relied on three shutouts in four games to reach their first Eastern Conference final. But their fifth straight postseason trip has come to an end.

As the Red Bulls await their MLS Cup final opponent, their goal is clear.

“Whoever we get, we’re going to go there and win,” Forsberg said.

