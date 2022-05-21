New York Red Bulls take draw streak into matchup against Inter Miami

New York Red Bulls (5-2-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-6-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York -106, Inter Miami CF +283, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play Inter Miami after playing to a draw in three straight games.

Miami is 2-3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 50 shots on goal, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Red Bulls are 4-1-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls are 3-0-1 when they score more than two goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has scored six goals and added one assist for Miami. Ariel Lassiter has two assists over the past 10 games.

Lewis Morgan has scored five goals with one assist for the Red Bulls. Patryk Klimala has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miami: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Red Bulls: 3-2-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ian Fray (injured), Ryan Sailor (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

Red Bulls: Wikelman Carmona (injured), Lucas Monzon (injured), Andres Reyes (injured), Ashley Fletcher (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press