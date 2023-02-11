New York Rangers roll as Vladimir Tarasenko scores in debut

NEW YORK - If Friday night was any indication, it's going to be a fun next few months for the Rangers.

The debut for newly acquired forward Vladimir Tarasenko couldn't have gone any smoother. He kicked off the festivities with a goal, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd into hysterics.

The Rangers never looked back, cruising to a 6-3 win over the visiting Seattle Kraken.

"It was amazing," Tarasenko said when asked about his emotions from the past two days. "I don't think I've ever experienced this in my life. It's my first time getting traded in the NHL. I spent 11 years in one city."

It marked the Blueshirts' fourth win in a row and 19th in their last 26 games, but this one felt especially sweet given the exciting additions that came over in Thursday's trade with St. Louis.

With Tarasenko's track record as a high-end goal scorer and Niko Mikkola expected to upgrade the bottom defensive pair, the Rangers are deeper and firmly in the mix as a Stanley Cup contender.

New York Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Madison Square Garden.

"I didn't believe it at first," Mika Zibanejad said of hearing the trade news. "As a team, when you start every season, you're aiming for the playoffs. From last year, we want to keep going and keep growing. When additions like this happen, you obviously feel a really good boost for the whole team.

"It's far from over. We're far from done, but this gives that little extra boost of understanding that we've done something good so far. Now we're getting a couple more guys that can help us out and become better and just try to take it to another level."

Vladimir Tarasenko's memorable debut

Before the game, head coach Gerard Gallant had a simple message for his newest offensive weapon.

"I'm hoping Tarasenko is going to shoot the puck," he said.

The longtime St. Louis Blues player heeded his coach's advice.

On his second shift of the night, the 31-year-old came streaking down the middle of the ice, making a bee-line directly toward the Kraken net. That's all Artemi Panarin needed to see before sending a centering pass toward his old friend and new teammate.

Tarasenko did the rest, flicking the well-placed feed through Seattle goalie Martin Jones' legs to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead just 2:49 into the contest.

FIRST SHOT AS A RANGER



FIRST GOAL AS A RANGER pic.twitter.com/LbSIfOMgNV — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 11, 2023

"Just from meeting him this morning, he's really excited," Gallant said. "It's a great way to start to his career here with the Rangers."

The MSG crowd showed their appreciation with chants of "Tarasenko! Tarasenko!"

"I was thinking, 'I’m mishearing,'" he said with a laugh. "But it was amazing. It’s been a very warm welcome."

They'll need to do that for more than one game, but the centerpiece of Thursday's mega-trade could be the missing link on the Rangers' top line with Panarin and Zibanejad.

Their one blemish was a poorly timed line change that led to the Kraken's only goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand early in the second period − and per Gallant's orders, they'll need to shoot the puck more. That trio combined for only three shots on goal on 10 attempts.

But that initial connection gave them something to build on.

"I think sometimes we tried too much, but we enjoyed playing with each other," Tarasenko said. "It’s obviously nice to connect for a goal, but we hope more are coming. We can still get to know each other better – and we will every game.

A balanced attack

The rest of the lineup fell into place nicely, with each of the top-three lines producing a goal.

The Kid Line of Alexis Lafrenière, Filip Chytil and Kaapo Kakko stayed hot, converting on one opportunity while creating several other close calls.

The one they finished came 2:12 after Tarasenko's tally − a tic-tac-toe sequence that went from Lafrenière behind the net to Chytil in the slot to Kakko at the side of the net.

FIRE US UP, KAAPO. pic.twitter.com/zCdrCeDl9e — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 11, 2023

It marked Kakko's 10th goal of the season, with points in six of his last eight games. Chytil had his five-game goal streak snapped, but extended his point streak to six games. And Lafrenière has now registered points in six of the last seven games, with his passing skills bubbling to the surface on a handful of occasions Friday.

The third goal of the evening came from the new-look trio of Chris Kreider, Vincent Trocheck and Vitali Kravtsov.

Trocheck sliced through the Seattle defense before pushing his own rebound over the goal line for his 15th of the season. That made it 3-0 Rangers with 5:31 still remaining in the first period.

THAT’S WHY YOU DON’T QUIT, KIDS pic.twitter.com/1ay8l7SUfs — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 11, 2023

Adding Kravtsov to that unit, and thereby creating a fourth line of Jimmy Vesey, Barclay Goodrow and Julien Gauthier, helped the Rangers (30-14-8) achieve a balance they haven't had all season.

The 23-year-old was a healthy scratch in the previous four games, but showed fairly well for himself Friday. He was an active presence on the forecheck, helping that line win their possession battle on most shifts.

Power play goes 2-for-3

In another positive development, the Rangers would add power-play goals from Jacob Trouba and Zibanejad to extend their lead to 5-1.

They entered the game having gone 3-for-30 on the PP in their previous 11 contests, prompting changes from Gallant. He moved Chytil up to the top unit with Kreider, Panarin, Zibanejad and Adam Fox, while putting together a much more potent PP2 featuring Kakko, Lafrenière, Tarasenko and Trocheck, with Trouba and K’Andre Miller rotating at the point.

The second unit was awarded the first power-play shift of game, but ended up with around one minute of ice time, compared to about three for the top group.

"A couple of adjustments in the units and we got a little spark," Zibanejad said. "We’re just trying to keep going and trying to create chances. Eventually, they’re going to go in."

Niko Mikkola's mixed debut

Those goals would come in handy when the Kraken scored twice in a 22-second span during the third period − the first from Jared McCann, then from Brandon Tanev. The McCann goal came after a hooking call against Mikkola.

The secondary piece acquired Thursday's trade flashed some strong defensive play and physicality with four hits. He also effectively jumped up in the offensive rush on a couple of occasions, but he was whistled for three penalties. The last one was a bogus call, but it's still an area the 26-year-old defenseman will need to clean up.

"It's not easy coming into a new team without a practice," Gallant said. "They had a morning skate, but I thought he was good. He's exactly what we wanted. He's a big strong guy, and I think he's going to be real good for our group."

Ryan Lindgren would eventually seal the win with an empty-netter, his first goal of the season, while Igor Shesterkin hung tough with 26 saves.

Vincent Z. Mercogliano is the New York Rangers beat reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Read more of his work at lohud.com/sports/rangers/ and follow him on Twitter @vzmercogliano.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Rangers roll in Vladimir Tarasenko's debut