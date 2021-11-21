New York puts home win streak on the line against Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (7-7-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Rangers (10-4-3, third in the Metropolitan)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -227, Sabres +184; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Buffalo looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Rangers are 8-2-0 in conference play. New York averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Sabres are 2-2-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo has scored 44 goals and ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game. Victor Olofsson leads the team with five.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 16 points, scoring four goals and registering 12 assists. Adam Fox has eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Colin Miller leads the Sabres with seven total assists and has 9 points. Rasmus Asplund has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Sabres: Craig Anderson: day to day (upper body), Colin Miller: day to day (upper body), Victor Olofsson: day to day (undisclosed), Casey Mittelstadt: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press