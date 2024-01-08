New York puts home win streak on the line against Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (10-25, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (21-15, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts Portland looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Knicks are 10-4 on their home court. New York is seventh in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Trail Blazers are 5-14 in road games. Portland is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knicks are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 109.0 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 112.4 the Knicks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hartenstein is scoring 6.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Knicks. Julius Randle is averaging 28.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for New York.

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 17.7 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (foot), Moses Brown: day to day (wrist), Jabari Walker: day to day (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (knee), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

