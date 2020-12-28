New York Post turns on ‘insane’ Trump months after endorsing him for second term
The New York Post, which until a few months ago had supported Donald Trump, reversed its position on Sunday in a scathing editorial that called the outgoing US president “insane” and a “tragic King Lear figure” and implored him to end the “dark charade” of attacking a legitimate, democratic election.
The Trump-leaning, Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper asked Mr Trump to focus on the Georgia runoff elections on 5 January that will decide which of the two parties will control the senate, instead of destroying his own presidential legacy through his “obsession” with overturning the election result.
“We understand, Mr President, that you’re angry that you lost. But to continue down this road is ruinous. We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you,” the editorial said.
It slammed Mr Trump for obsessing over 6 January “when Congress will, in a pro forma action, certify the Electoral College vote” and said he has been “cheering for an undemocratic coup.”
“If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match,” it warned.
The editorial also tore into Mr Trump’s fringe attorney ally Sidney Powell, who has been challenging election results in court, calling her a “crazy person”.
“Sidney Powell is a crazy person. Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful,” it said about Mr Trump’s former national security adviser.
It called Mr Trump “the King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world” and said his election fraud allegations are helping Democrats to write him off.
The New York Post is not the only American news outlet to change its stance on the outgoing president. Right-leaning network Fox News also distanced itself from baseless claims of election fraud after weeks of coverage dedicated to airing conspiracies in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
The election has prompted the strongest ever spat between Fox News and Mr Trump, with the latter asking his supporters to stop watching the channel.
On 14 December, the electoral college announced the victory of Democrat Joe Biden with 306 electoral college votes against 232 for Mr Trump.
The confirmation of victory led to a series of failed legal challenges across the US by Trump campaigners without substantiating allegations of voter fraud.
The outgoing president is to yet acknowledge his defeat even as Mr Biden is set to take the oath of office on 20 January.
The editorial concluded by urging Mr Trump to use his “considerable charm and influence” to secure Georgia and mobilise votes for his candidates.
“Focus on their success, not your own grievances, as we head into the final week,” it said.
Read More
Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off in an election that was very 2020
Fox News airs package debunking its own election fraud claims
New York Times reporter claims she was kicked out of Trump rally
Donald Trump announces he made Christmas speech to deployed troops