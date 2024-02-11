New York plays Houston, looks for 4th straight road win

New York Knicks (33-20, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (23-29, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits Houston looking to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 18-9 in home games. Houston is third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 45.6 rebounds. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 9.3 boards.

The Knicks are 14-12 in road games. New York is fourth in the NBA with 46.0 rebounds per game. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2.

The Rockets are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 115.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 112.8 the Rockets give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 109-94 in the last meeting on Jan. 18. Randle led the Knicks with 31 points, and Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sengun is averaging 21.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.5 points for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 28.6 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 117.8 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Tari Eason: out (leg), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Fred VanVleet: day to day (adductor), Cam Whitmore: day to day (ankle), Alperen Sengun: day to day (back).

Knicks: Jericho Sims: day to day (illness), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (achilles), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press