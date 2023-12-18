New York plays Edmonton following Nelson's 2-goal game

Edmonton Oilers (13-14-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Islanders (14-8-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the Edmonton Oilers after Brock Nelson's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Islanders' 5-3 loss.

New York is 8-3-6 at home and 14-8-8 overall. The Islanders are 8-4-1 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Edmonton is 4-8-0 on the road and 13-14-1 overall. The Oilers have a 2-3-1 record in one-goal games.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Oilers won the previous matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson has 14 goals and 12 assists for the Islanders. Bo Horvat has scored seven goals and added nine assists over the past 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Oilers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: Matt Martin: out (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (upper body), Ryan Pulock: out (lower body), Adam Pelech: out (upper body).

Oilers: Dylan Holloway: out (knee), Ryan Fanti: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press