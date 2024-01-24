New York plays Denver, looks for 5th straight victory

Denver Nuggets (31-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (27-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Knicks take on Denver.

The Knicks are 14-5 on their home court. New York ranks eighth in the NBA with 33.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.1.

The Nuggets are 14-10 in road games. Denver scores 115.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Knicks score 115.0 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 110.9 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 49.9% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 46.8% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randle is scoring 24.2 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 24.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for New York.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.2 points, 12 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 24.6 points and 7.1 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press