Trump Warns of ‘Horrendous’ Phase, Many Fatalities: Virus Update

U.S. leaders offered a somber outlook on the coronavirus pandemic with President Donald Trump warning of a “very horrendous” phase and Governor Andrew Cuomo predicting New York -- after reporting its most deaths in a day -- would soon reach the epidemic’s apex.

Meanwhile Italy, an epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, had the fewest daily fatalities since late March.

The big question for the world remains: When, and how, will this end?

Key Developments:

Global cases near 1.2 million; deaths top 64,000: Johns HopkinsU.S. cases exceed 301,000, a quarter of the world totalBread lines are forming in Mar-a-Lago’s shadowPurell maker gets tariff exclusionsThe virus is destroying jobs around the worldLandlords in peril as retailers withhold rentCruise ships, linked to the early spread, are still sailing

China Adds 30 New Confirmed Virus Cases (8:19 a.m. HK)

China reported that it had 30 new infections April 4, including 25 imported cases. It also said there had been three more deaths.

Queen to Address Britain (8 a.m. HK)

Queen Elizabeth will strike an optimistic note about the U.K.’s collective response to the coronavirus in a special broadcast Sunday to the U.K. and Commonwealth nations, according to excerpts reported by the BBC and the Guardian. Other than her annual Christmas address, the monarch rarely makes public pronouncements of this kind.

U.S. Warned of ‘Deadly Period’ (6:50 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump offered a stark warning about the days ahead as his top medical adviser said cases in hard-hit cities like New York, Detroit and New Orleans will likely reach a peak within a week.

“There’s going to be a very, very deadly period, unfortunately,” Trump said at the White House on Saturday. “It’s not going to be a good-looking situation.” Trump compared the casualties to a world war, without giving specific estimates.

Deborah Birx, the U.S. State Department immunologist advising the White House on its response, warned that even if new cases slow, or fall, deaths will lag.

“If mitigation in New York worked -- and we believe it is working -- cases are going to start to go down, but the mortality will lag,” she said. Administration officials have estimated as many as 240,000 could die.

Gilead Donates Drug Doses (6:30 p.m. NY)

Gilead Sciences Inc. donated 1.5 million doses of its experimental anti-coronavirus drug remdesivir, which could treat 140,000 patients, and will offer it for “compassionate use” by people with severe symptoms, Chief Executive Officer Daniel O’Day said in an open letter.

The company is also boosting its supply of remdesivir to more than 500,000 treatment courses by October, and to more than 1 million by the end the year. Production time has also been accelerated to six months from one year, he said.

Trump Backs Panel on Reopening (5:30 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump may form a panel to examine how best to restart the economy after limits to stem the spread of Covid-19 are lifted.

“I’m thinking about it,” Trump said at the White House. “We have to open our country again. We don’t want to be doing this for months and months and months.”

Dana Perino, former press secretary to President George W. Bush, suggested “a nonpartisan/bipartisan mix of experts” who could advise the president about overcoming the economic difficulties stemming from harsh measures suggested by the government.

Trump Vows to Keep Gear in the U.S. (5:15 p.m. NY)

President Donald Trump said he would use the Defense Production Act to retaliate when companies ship medical equipment elsewhere that’s needed in the U.S. to cope with the pandemic.

“You could call it retaliations because that’s what it is -- it’s a retaliation if people don’t give us what we need for our people we’re going to be very tough,” Trump said.

Trump has said he invoked the act to ban the export of supplies -- escalating a battle with allies and 3M Co. 3M has pushed back against a request to halt exports, saying the move would raise “significant” humanitarian concerns.

Trump later said: “We’re very disappointed in 3M. They should be taking care of our country. They can sell to others but they should be taking care of our country.”

California Seeks More Tests (3:46 p.m. NY)

California has tested 126,700 residents so far, which Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday said was low. Seeking to boost the number of tests, he’s working with Abbott Laboratories to have 75 testing sites set up across the state. The state had 237 deaths as the number of infections rose 12% to 12,026 from the previous day.

Italy Plans Liquidity Program (3:40 p.m. NY)

Italy is finalizing new measures aimed at providing liquidity to companies, Treasury Minister Roberto Gualtieri said.

The government will 100% guarantee loans of up to 800,000 euros and boost guarantees to 90% on another 200 billion euros ($216 billion) in loans, Gualtieri said on Rai TG1. Companies will be able to seek bank loans for as much as 25% of their revenue, and those new benefits could be combined with other measures the government is studying to help Italian businesses.

Nigeria Plans Crisis Fund (2:45 p.m. NY)

Nigeria’s finance minister asked the National Assembly to approve a 500 billion naira ($1.2 billion) Covid-19 crisis fund during a meeting Saturday with Senate President Ahmad Lawan and House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Africa’s top oil producer will create the fund by taking money from various special government accounts, the minister told the lawmakers. Nigeria has 209 cases and four deaths, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Boris Johnson’s Fiancee Tweets on Virus (2:15 p.m. NY)

Carrie Symonds, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pregnant fiancee, tweeted that she “spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus.” She said that she hasn’t “needed to be tested” and that after resting, she’s “on the mend.”

The premier tested positive for Covid-19 more than a week ago.

New York’s Deadliest Day (2 p.m. NY)

New York, the worst-hit U.S. state, recorded the biggest daily death toll yet, adding 630 fatalities for a total of 3,565, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. One thousand ventilators are due to arrive from China on Saturday. “This is a big deal and it’s going to make a significant difference for us,” Cuomo said. Oregon donated another 140. “We’re not at the apex,” Cuomo told reporters. New York City’s total rose to 63,306 cases and 2,624 deaths.

Trudeau Plans Trump Call Amid Spat (1 p.m. NY)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will speak to Donald Trump soon as the U.S. president escalates a battle with allies and 3M Co. over exports of medical equipment and N95 masks. Trudeau said he wasn’t looking to retaliate or limit exports to the U.S. but will note that Canada also sends key equipment across the border.

“In terms of gloves and other types of equipment and test kits, the fact is we’ve supplied that equipment to the United States,” Trudeau said at a news conference. It would hurt both countries to interrupt those supplies, Trudeau said.

Italy’s Daily Deaths Lowest Since March 26 (1:10 p.m. NY)

Italy reported 681 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, including a police officer in Premier Giuseppe Conte’s security team. Authorities warned that a return to normalcy remains distant. The daily toll was the lowest since March 26 and fell from 766 on Friday, according to civil protection data. There were 4,805 new cases, an increase from 4,585 a day earlier.

While efforts to contain the virus have started bearing fruit, “It’s way too early to think the battle is won,” according to emergency response czar Domenico Arcuri.

Dubai Extends Restrictions to 24 Hours (1:05 p.m. NY)

Dubai imposed further restrictions on the movement of people and halted metro services as the Middle East’s business hub seeks to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

A program to clear the streets will be extended to 24 hours for two weeks from Saturday, Dubai’s media office said by tweet. Supermarkets, pharmacies and food delivery services will operate, it said. Violators could face legal action, it said.

Dubai will suspend metro and tram services from Sunday until further notice, Gulf News reported earlier. The Gulf nation has 1,505 cases so far, with 241 added on Saturday.

U.K. Has ‘Reasons to Be Hopeful’ (12:30 p.m. NY)

The measures put in place by the U.K. to fight the virus are providing “reasons to be hopeful,” NHS England Medical Director Stephen Powis said at a press briefing. Existing lockdown procedures will be reviewed next weekend, as the government previously announced, and financial assistance to help people and companies are constantly under review, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said.

Greece Extends Lockdown (12:30 p.m. NY)

Greece is extending its national lockdown, with restrictions on movement, until early April 27, Deputy Citizen Protection Minister Nikos Chardalias said. The country introduced a total lockdown on March 22 after moving quickly to put in place restrictions following the first confirmed case on Feb. 26. Greece so far has 1,673 cases and 68 deaths.

A Quarter of French Workers on Benefits (11:30 a.m. NY)

French Labor Minister Muriel Penicaud said on BFM TV that 5 million workers, about a quarter of the nation’s people on payrolls, have been granted temporary unemployment benefits, a system put in place to help companies reduce operations without laying off staff.

NYC Seeks U.S. Doctors, Nurses (11 a.m. NY)

Mayor Bill de Blasio repeated calls for a national system to help move doctors and nurses from other states to areas with high need, saying the weeks ahead will be New York City’s “the toughest time.”

“This is going to be a reality where you are going to have many cities and states simultaneously in crisis, needing health care professionals, needing ventilators,” de Blasio said on MSNBC, adding that the thinning ranks of health care workers was the city’s biggest challenge.

The city on Friday sent an emergency mobile alert pleading for licensed health-care workers to volunteer at its hospitals. The mayor said the city needs 45,000 more medical personnel through April and May. “We need as many health workers as possible right here, right now,” he said.

Spain Plans to Extend Lockdown (9:14 a.m. NY)

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to extend the country’s lockdown by two weeks until April 25. “I understand it’s difficult to extend the effort and sacrifice two more weeks,” Sanchez said in a televised speech. “These are very difficult days for everyone.” A longer lockdown would be subject to cabinet and legislative approval.

