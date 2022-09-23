New York Mortgage Trust Announces Repositioning Away from Multi-Family Joint Venture Equity Portfolio

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
·5 min read
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a strategic repositioning of its business by opportunistically disposing of the Company’s joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties over time and reallocating its capital away from such assets to its targeted assets.

The Company held $265.0 million in joint venture equity interests in multi-family properties as of June 30, 2022, representing 5.7% of its total investment portfolio. As of September 22, 2022, the Company held $336.6 million in cash.

“Beginning in 2020, we saw an exciting opportunity within the multi-family property sector to utilize our sourcing network and add equity exposure to over 20 properties through joint ventures,” said Jason Serrano, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company.  “Due to various factors, the multi-family property sector recorded historical increases in per unit rent in several targeted markets resulting in opportunities that we believe will unlock value for our stockholders on an accelerated timeline.  Thus, we are considering various opportunities to monetize what we believe is appreciated value within our portfolio of multi-family joint venture equity investments.  We believe that through a well-navigated disposition process and discontinuing capital allocations to multi-family joint venture equity, we can rotate the portfolio over time to investments in a higher rate environment.  While we will continue to invest in multi-family mezzanine lending, we see these dispositions as an appropriate step in the evolution of our portfolio positioning.  We are excited about the opportunity to simplify our business and take advantage of other market dynamics that provide compelling risk-adjusted returns.”

About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets.

Forward-Looking Statements
When used in this press release, in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or in other written or oral communications, statements which are not historical in nature, including those containing words such as “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “continue,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “may” or similar expressions, are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Statements regarding the following subject, among others, may be forward-looking: strategic repositioning away from the Company’s multi-family joint venture equity portfolio, unlocking value for stockholders and rotating the portfolio to investments in a higher rate environment.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company at the time of such statements and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation: changes in the Company’s business and investment strategy; changes in interest rates and the fair market value of the Company’s assets, including negative changes resulting in margin calls relating to the financing of the Company’s assets; changes in credit spreads; changes in the long-term credit ratings of the U.S., Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae; general volatility of the markets in which the Company invests; changes in prepayment rates on the loans the Company owns or that underlie the Company’s investment securities; increased rates of default or delinquency and/or decreased recovery rates on the Company’s assets; the Company’s ability to identify and acquire targeted assets, including assets in its investment pipeline; changes in relationships with the Company’s financing counterparties and the Company’s ability to borrow to finance its assets and the terms thereof; changes in the Company’s relationships with and/or the performance of its operating partners; the Company’s ability to predict and control costs; changes in laws, regulations or policies affecting the Company’s business, including actions that may be taken to contain or address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to make distributions to its stockholders in the future; the Company’s ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for federal tax purposes; the Company’s ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; risks associated with investing in real estate assets, including changes in business conditions and the general economy, the availability of investment opportunities and the conditions in the market for Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS, ABS and CMBS securities, residential loans, structured multi-family investments and other mortgage-, residential housing- and credit-related assets, including changes resulting from the ongoing spread and economic effects of COVID-19; and the impact of COVID-19 on the Company, its operations and its personnel.

These and other risks, uncertainties and factors, including the risk factors described in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time and it is not possible to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For Further Information

AT THE COMPANY
Investor Relations
Phone: 212-792-0107
Email: InvestorRelations@nymtrust.com


Latest Stories

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Jennifer Jones takes PointsBet curling women's title, downs Scheidegger 7-4

    FREDERICTON — Jennifer Jones won the women's title at the inaugural PointsBet Invitational Sunday with a 7-4 win over Casey Scheidegger in the final. The victory was worth $50,000 for Jones, Karlee Burgess, Mackenzie Zacharias, Lauren Lenentine and alternate Emily Zacharias at Willie O’Ree Place in Fredericton. Jones and company strung together four straight wins to claim the title and take home the winner's cheque. They're a new team this season with 48-year-old Jones, a 2014 Olympic champion a

  • Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri settle in as Calgary Flames

    CALGARY — Nazem Kadri has fallen in love with Banff, Alta., and Jonathan Huberdeau bought a pickup truck. The two forwards are settling into life as Calgary Flames. The spotlight is on them in training camp, which opened Thursday with 67 players skating in three groups at the Saddledome. The pressure is on the two men to replace the production and other qualities that departed with top scorers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk in the off-season. As expected, Huberdeau drew into Gaudreau's form

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Maple Leafs, Senators split doubleheader to open NHL pre-season

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe confessed it felt like he should be getting ready to drive home. The Maple Leafs head coach was speaking with reporters following Saturday afternoon's 4-1 victory over the Senators to open the NHL's exhibition schedule. The only problem? Toronto and Ottawa had another 60 minutes of hockey to go as part of a rare split-squad doubleheader. "It's strange … feels like 10 (p.m.) right now," Keefe, who arrived at Scotiabank Arena before dawn, said around 4 p.m. following Game 1

  • Hockey Canada facing backlash for survey on sexual assault allegations

    A recent survey distributed by Hockey Canada has left some shaking their heads over what they see as out-of-touch questions about the organization's handling of sexual assault allegations. The survey, which CBC News has seen, was distributed to parents, volunteers and coaches, seeking to gauge opinions on the sport's national body. It has been under intense scrutiny since news broke this spring of an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 gala in London, Ont., involving eight unidentified playe

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE, Czech Republic — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • Stars expect to open camp without unsigned scorer Robertson

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Young 40-goal scorer Jason Robertson is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Dallas Stars because the team and the restricted free agent haven't agreed on a new contract. General manager Jim Nill said Wednesday there's been steady, ongoing negotiations over the last couple of weeks with Robertson and his representatives. Nill wouldn't say what has kept the two sides from reaching a deal, adding there have been “very good discussions." The Stars, with new coach