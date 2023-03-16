Mets' Edwin Diaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico's WBC win over Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico knocked the pre-tournament favorite Dominican Republic out of the World Baseball Classic to advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday night. However, the victory came with a price.

During the postgame celebration after the 5-2 win, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz appeared to injure his right leg. He was carried off the field by teammates and taken to the clubhouse while sitting in a wheelchair.

Diaz struck out the side to secure the win over the Dominican Republic, fanning Teoscar Hernández to close out the game. Teammates rushed to the mound and embraced Diaz, who was hurt in the euphoria.

Edwin Diaz appears to have suffered an injury during Puerto Rico's celebration pic.twitter.com/G9Md6SBrEj — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

Diaz became a national sensation last season for the Mets for being summoned out of the bullpen to the sound of trumpets from the song "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

Diaz had a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 2022, receiving Cy Young and MVP votes for a New York team that won 101 games, and in the offseason he signed a new five-year, $102 million deal with the Mets – the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher.

Diaz's brother Alexis, a pitcher for Cincinnati Reds and is also on the Puerto Rico team, was in tears as Edwin was taken off the field.

Alexis Diaz was brought to tears after his brother Edwin suffered an injury after Puerto Rico's win pic.twitter.com/y4zQ5Lod6F — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Edwin Diaz injury suffered during Puerto Rico's WBC celebration