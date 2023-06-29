New York mayor accuses white woman of treating him like he is on ‘a plantation’ she owns

New York City Mayor Eric Adams - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America

New York City Mayor Eric Adams compared a woman to a “plantation owner” after she pointed at him when asking a question about rent increases.

The older woman criticised Mr Adams at a town hall meeting in Manhattan on Wednesday for allowing stabilised rents to go up.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In footage of the event, the woman can be seen pointing her finger at the Mayor, saying: “You said before and after that you supported those rent increases.”

Responding, Mr Adams, the city’s second black mayor, can be heard saying: “If you’re going to ask a question don’t point at me and don’t be disrespectful to me.

“I’m the mayor of this city, treat me with the respect I deserve to be treated. I am speaking to you as an adult.”

Plantation owner

He added: “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own. Give me the respect I deserve and engage in the conversation. Don’t be pointing at me, speak with me as an adult because I’m a grown man.

“I walked into this room as a grown man and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man.”

Last week, the Rent Guidelines Board increased the rent for the one million rent stabilised apartments in NYC. The maximum raise is six per cent over a two-year period.

Mr Adams said he does not control the rent board which introduced the hikes.

The raises are some of the highest increases in a decade, sparked by inflation and rising expenses for landlords. The increases this year and in 2022 were the highest since 2013.

The panel, known as the Rent Guidelines Board, voted 5 to 4 to raise rents on one-year leases by 3 per cent, and on two-year leases by 2.75 per cent for the first year and 3.2 per cent for the second year.

Mr Adams said in a statement after the vote that the board had found “the right balance” this year and was protecting tenants as well as “ensuring small property owners have the necessary resources to maintain their buildings”.