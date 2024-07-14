York & Leeds win to set up four-way tie on top

York Valkyrie and Leeds Rhinos moved level in a four-way jam on top of Women's Super League - each on 12 points with Wigan and St Helens - as they both enjoyed big wins.

It was a second successive big home win for York following last Sunday's 44-0 victory over Barrow as they claimed another 'nilling' and this time ran in 11 tries to beat Featherstone Rovers 62-0 - for their sixth win in seven games.

Savannah Andrade completed a hat-trick, while Eboni Partington and Emma Kershaw grabbed two tries each and Tara Stanley, who scored the game's first try, landed nine conversions out of 11 for an individual 26-point haul.

York's points difference of +202 edges them past third-placed Saints (+140), who have also won six of their first seven games.

But Leeds, who were 50-4 winners at Warrington, and Wigan are joint top as they both now have a points difference of +272.

England back Caitlin Beevers got four of the tries as Rhinos crossed five times in each half.

In the day's other game, Barrow won 26-14 at Huddersfield to claim only their second win of the season.

That lifts them level with the Giants on four points.