New York’s Landmark At 57 West Theater Closes Three Years After Opening

Deadline has confirmed that New York’s upper west side movie theater, the Landmark at 57 West, is closing after the venue’s circuit couldn’t come to terms with its landlord, the Durst Corporation.

The arthouse luxury eight-plex which opened in the fall of 2017, which was located at the cross streets of 11th Avenue and the West Side Highway, was a bit of a challenge in regard to foot traffic as it wasn’t located near subway stop, this despite the fact that it was located in an upscale, older demo neighborhood. The Landmark at 57 West hosted awards season films, complete with talent Q&A, and featured a swanky bar with posh cocktails and munchies. The cinema was the highest grossing cinema in the country for Magnolia’s $14M-grossing RBG documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

More from Deadline

Some distribution sources say that the Landmark at 57 West was financially challenged before COVID-19, and that the venue faced a steep lease.

That said, once movie theaters reopen in Manhattan, “there will be opportunities” according to one source with serious intel about the Landmark at 57 West. The location is a new-movie theater in Manhattan, and it’s possible the 57 West could be resurrected — just by a different company. Unfortunately there will be an attrition of cinemas due to the pandemic. But just because one closes, doesn’t mean it’s completely gone. This is a lease game in exhibition, and someone can always take it over, or try their hand at renegotiating better terms.

When it comes to arthouses on the West Side, there’s only Film at Lincoln Center. Arthouse fare also plays at AMC’s Lincoln Square 13 and Broadway & 68th Street, but must battle for marquee space with big studio titles.

Those arthouse cinemas left in Manhattan include the Landmark’s Quad Cinemas, the IFC Center, Film Forum, Cinema Village, the Metrograph, and the Angelika.

Indiewire first had the story about Landmark at 57 shuttering.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.