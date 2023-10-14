New York Knicks 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

Led by point guard Jalen Brunson, the 2023-24 New York Knicks have a solid starting lineup and bench rotation. Brunson is coming off the best season of his career and even played for Team USA at the most recent World Cup. His lefty shot-making and craftiness make him a load to defend.

All-Star power forward Julius Randle, a fellow lefty, is another impressive player, one of the best big men in the league at facing up and driving to the basket. Canadian swingman RJ Barrett can also get hot on any given night and has an even higher level he can hit with more consistency.

Below, check out the 2023-24 New York Knicks’ depth chart, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype