New York Jets trading wide receiver Denzel Mims to Detroit Lions, per reports

The New York Jets are trading fourth-year wide receiver Denzel Mims to the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports.

Per NFL Network, Mims will head to Detroit along with a seventh-round pick in 2025 while a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick heads back to the Meadowlands.

Mims will get a fresh start that he's seemingly been seeking for some time — the 2020 second-round pick (59th overall) had publicly requested a trade before the 2022 season, citing dissatisfaction with his role in the offense. In three years with the Jets, the Baylor product caught just 42 passes for 676 yards and didn't record a touchdown. He caught just 11 balls in 2022 after hauling in a mere eight in 2021.

The Jets, who also traded 2021 second-round wideout Elijah Moore earlier this offseason, were reportedly going to cut Mims if a trade had failed to materialize. Expectations are high this season for Gang Green, owners of the NFL's longest playoff drought, following the acquisition of future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. The longtime Packers signal-caller's top target figures to be 2022 offensive rookie of the year Garrett Wilson, and the Jets also brought in a few of Rodgers' favorite targets from his time in Green Bay in Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

Expectations are also high in Detroit. The Lions are considered the betting favorites to win the NFC North coming off a 9-8 season that saw them narrowly miss the playoffs. Mims gives Jared Goff and Co. another option behind No. 1 wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, especially early as the Lions are navigating a gambling suspension for second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets trade WR Denzel Mims to Lions