New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Robert Saleh's New York Jets (7-8) are still alive in the playoff race, but so are Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks (7-8). Which hopeful team comes out ahead in this Week 17 clash?

Smith and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, both of whom spent considerable time in the Jets organization, will be looking to make a statement with postseason hopes on the line. Will Jets QB Mike White return to action in favor of Zach Wilson? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Seahawks Week 17 game:

Jets at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Jets (-2.5)

Moneyline: Jets (-125); Seahawks (+105)

Over/under: 42.5

More odds, injury info for Jets vs. Seahawks

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 25, Seahawks 18

This is a fascinating spot, as Mike White returns to quarterback the Jets, who need to win out to even have a chance to crack the postseason. New York’s offense is far better when White is running the show. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are spiraling, having won just one of their last six, failing to cover the spread in any of those.

Safid Deen: Seahawks 27, Jets 17

Both teams are clinging onto playoff hopes entering this game. The Seahawks, losers of three in a row, have a chance to stay in the mix with a win. On the other side, Mike White’s return from a rib injury will galvanize the Jets, but they simply don’t have enough firepower to pull out an upset in Seattle.

Richard Morin: Seahawks 28, Jets 27

Geno Smith and Pete Carroll might be looking to make a statement against their former franchise, but Mike White's return might make that difficult. I think Seattle gets a last-second victory.

