New York Jets rookie RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL in win against Denver Broncos

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Breece Hall’s promising rookie season is over after seven games.

An MRI revealed that the New York Jets running back tore his ACL, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. Hall also suffered minor damage to his meniscus.

Saleh also announced right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker tore his triceps in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

Hall injured his knee when he was tackled near their sideline by Denver’s Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith after a short run in the second quarter. He was helped off the field and eventually carted off to the locker room. He didn’t return to the Jets’ 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Hall was an Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate this season. He played a significant role in helping the 5-2 Jets get off to their best start since 2010.

NFL TO REVIEW: Incident when officials appeared to ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph

WHAT TO EXPECT: From augmented reality on ESPN's 'Monday Night Football'

The rookie running back leads the Jets with 463 yards and four touchdowns. His 463 rushing yards rank second among all rookie running backs.

Hall had rushed for 72 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown, prior to getting injured. He became the first Jets player since 2009 to have a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games.

Running back Michael Carter will be asked to carry most of the workload in the backfield. Carter has 66 carries for 228 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season. Carter produced a team-high 639 rushing yards for New York in 2021.

The Jets could also probe around the league for available running backs as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets rookie RB Breece Hall tears ACL in win against Broncos

