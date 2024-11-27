New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers On NFL Future: “When You’re 40 Going On 41, You’re At The End Of Your Career”

Aaron Rodgers is addressing rumors about his NFL future and continuing with the New York Jets team.

In a new interview, Rodgers opened up about reports that he wanted to continue playing football in 2025 but not with his current team.

“I haven’t told anybody in my life, ‘I want to play in 2025 and not in the Jets,'” Rodgers said on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. “That’s 100% false. I actually said the opposite. I said that I’m going to wait and see what happens at the end of the season and if they want me back.”

He continued, “I’ve really enjoyed my time in New York. Obviously, we haven’t had the success we’ve all wanted to have but I’ve made some great friendships in the team. I’ve enjoyed living in Jersey, I’ve enjoyed the time in the city, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the fans. And I came here to win here so I’m not jumping off ship like, ‘I definitely want to play and not in New York.'”

Rodgers added, “I don’t know if I want to play yet, but New York would be my first option.”

The Super Bowl champion later noted that he makes decisions about continuing to play “year to year.”

“When you’re 40 going on 41, you’re at the end of your career. There’s a lot of things, obviously, if it’s New York they have to want me to be here.,” he said. “If I can stay healthy the rest of the year and play the way I want to play, and everybody feels good about bringing me back, then there’s a decision there. At this point I am open to everything and attached to nothing.”

The football star joined the Jets in 2023 after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Injuries have marred Rodgers’ time with the Jets. After making his debut in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Season, Rodgers played four snaps against the Buffalo Bills before he tore his Achilles in a season-ending injury.

Multiple reports recently have suggested that Rodgers has been playing through several injuries and has refused to get scans, fearing he will be benched.

“I feel great right now after a week off,” Rodgers told McAfee, referencing the Bye week the Jets had this week. “I will not willingly go on IR [Injured/Reserve] without an injury. When it comes to scans… First of all, I’ve played 20 years, I know my body better than anybody. Second of all, I got a great relationship with the doctors on staff and we’ve had a lot of great conversations.”

Rodgers said that there have been no mandates for him to get a scan and that he has been talking to doctors about his symptoms and what it would take to rehabilitate.

The New York Jets has been making some drastic changes during the season, firing head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5 and general manager Joe Douglas after Week 11.

Watch Rodgers’ interview in the video below.

