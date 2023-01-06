New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins (8-8) need a win and some help from other contenders in order to make the playoffs and will look to avoid losing their sixth straight when they host Mike White and the New York Jets (7-9).

Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to play, and the Dolphins will also be without backup QB Teddy Bridgewater (finger), leaving Skylar Thompson in line to start. Will a stout Jets defense take advantage of the Dolphins' injury woes and spoil Miami's playoff hopes? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Dolphins Week 18 game:

Jets at Dolphins odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Dolphins (-3)

Moneyline: Dolphins (-175); Jets (+150)

Over/under: 37

More odds, injury info for Jets vs. Dolphins

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, while Packers control fate

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: QBs remain predictive, whether starting or backing up

WEEK 17 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Steelers' Kenny Pickett grows up, and what was Ron Rivera thinking?

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Jets vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Texans vs. Colts | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Patriots vs. Bills | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Vikings vs. Bears | Browns vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 25, Jets 14

The Jets still do have a stellar defense, but their season became completely derailed when injuries at quarterback and offensive inconsistencies overtook production. Watch what happens at quarterback for the Dolphins, who absolutely need to take this game to stay alive in the playoff chase.

Safid Deen: Dolphins 23, Jets 21

The Dolphins and Jets have both imploded with five straight losses, but Miami certainly has more to play for with a potential playoff berth on the line. Expect Tyreek Hill to will Miami to a victory.

Story continues

Richard Morin: Jets 19, Dolphins 18

The injury-ridden Dolphins have lost five straight and could be in for another tough matchup against a stout Jets defense. New York, meanwhile, will take great pride in putting the Dolphins' season to bed.

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: Steelers beat Ravens in comeback; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Game predictions, picks, odds