New York Jets draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:

Round 1 (No. 15 overall, from Packers) — Will McDonald IV, LB, Iowa State: New York seemingly pivots to the three-time All-Big 12 selection, a 6-4, 239-pounder who tied the conference record with 34 career sacks. McDonald may not directly benefit newly acquired QB Aaron Rodgers as a receiver or blocker. But if this defense is even nastier while being staked to leads by "AR8?" Then everyone will be happy. Defensive-minded HC Robert Saleh, who likes to roll deep up front, surely is as no NYJ edge player had more than seven sacks in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 2 (43) — Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin: The Badgers' starting center the past two years, will be interesting to see how New York deploys him in the effort to safeguard Rodgers. A big guy at 6-6, 313 pounds, Tippmann joins an offensive line with several moving parts but one that just re-signed veteran C Connor McGovern. Don't be surprised if Tippmann plays guard and 2021 first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker kicks out to tackle. Draft tracker

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jets picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round by New York