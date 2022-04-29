New York Jets draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the New York Jets:

Round 1 (No. 4 overall) - Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: A franchise that's been looking for Darrelle Revis' successor for the past half-decade should benefit greatly from the 6-3, 190-pounder Gardner, who never surrendered a TD pass for the Bearcats. He's not going to sustain that kind of shutdown rep in a division now featuring WRs Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs, but he'd certainly upgrade the league's worst defense, both in terms of points and yards allowed in 2021. The last time defensive players went 1-4 in a draft was 1991. Draft tracker

Round 1 (10, from Seahawks) - Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: GM Joe Douglas is banking a (Zach) Wilson-to-Wilson connection gets this sputtering offense back on track in 2022. Garrett Wilson is widely considered as the top receiver in this draft, featuring 4.38 speed. He, second-year man Elijah Moore and veteran Corey Davis could make this air attack interesting. Draft tracker

Round 1 (26, from Titans) - Jermaine Johnson II, DE/OLB, Florida State: New York gives up a second-rounder and a Round 5 choice to Tennessee, along with a flip of thirds, to secure Johnson for a pass rush that badly needs a player of his caliber. The 6-5, 262-pounder could form a nice bookend opposite Carl Lawson assuming the veteran recovers from the Achilles tear he suffered during last year's preseason. Draft tracker

