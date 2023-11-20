New York Jets bench struggling quarterback Zach Wilson

Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

After inept quarterback play again this season that bled into Sunday, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh decided to bench Zach Wilson in favor of Tim Boyle.

Saleh benched Wilson during the third quarter of the Jets’ 32-6 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson was inefficient, going 7-of-15 passing for 81 yards to go with one touchdown and one interception, resulting in a 57.9 passing rating. The much-maligned quarterback was sacked five times by the Bills.

Entering Sunday, the Jets had the worst passing offense in the AFC and third-worst scoring offense in the NFL. The Jets haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since Oct. 29.

Wilson has struggled since the Jets drafted the BYU product No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Entering Sunday, Wilson had completed just 56% of his career passes with 20 touchdowns to 24 interceptions. He’s registered an 11-19 record as a starting quarterback.

The Jets (4-6) face a short week before hosting the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins on Black Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zach Wilson benched during New York Jets loss to Buffalo Bills