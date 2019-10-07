New York Islanders' Barry Trotz passes legendary coach Al Arbour on all-time games coached list

As he stood on the bench at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, New York Islanders' head coach Barry Trotz was coaching in his 1,608th career game. The ironic thing is, the man he passed manned that very bench for 1,500 games.

Trotz, who spent 15 years with the Nashville Predators and four with the Washington Capitals, now sits third overall on the NHL's all-time games coached list — supplanting legendary bench boss Al Arbour.

Arbour, a Hall of Famer who won four Stanley Cups on Long Island, famously returned for one game in November 2007 at the request of then-head coach Ted Nolan to round out his games coached at 1,500. He and Nolan co-coached the team to a 3-2 win more than 13 years since he last stood on an NHL bench.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NHL PREDICTIONS: Who will hoist the Cup in 2020?

With a banner marking Arbour's 1,500 games coached hanging from the rafters in the Old Barn, Trotz was behind the bench for his 84th game with New York.

The long-time coach won the Stanley Cup with the Capitals in 2018 before signing a five-year deal with New York. Last season he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's top coach after leading the Islanders to an impressive 48-28-7 record. It marked his second time winning the award, winning in 2016 with Washington.

Story continues

Now in his 21st year steering the ship, the 57-year-old has a 811-596-60 record and currently sits fourth on the all-time wins list, 39 behind Ken Hitchcock. He has Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville in front of him for all-time games coached. They both are chasing legendary Hall of Famer Scotty Bowman at 2,141.

When asked following the team's morning skate, Trotz was asked by Newsday's Andrew Gross if he ever thought he'd make it to this achievement.

"It’s not [conceivable] at all," he said. "Honestly when I got the job, my first job in Nashville, I was just trying to survive that first season. . . . You’re a rookie head coach, back then I was pretty young and I was just trying to survive the first year, and then I look back and it’s 1,600, whatever it is now. It goes by fast, it really does. Sometimes in the grind of it, it feels like it’s tough but it goes by.

"But it’s sort of cool I did it with the Islanders, I have so much respect for Al."