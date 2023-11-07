New York hosts San Antonio in out-of-conference game

San Antonio Spurs (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio faces New York for a non-conference matchup.

New York finished 47-35 overall a season ago while going 23-18 at home. The Knicks averaged 6.4 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall, 10-42 in Western Conference play and 8-33 on the road a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 55.5 in the paint, 15.8 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Knicks: None listed.

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (adductor).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press