New York hosts Philadelphia with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia 76ers (47-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (50-32, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Knicks -5; over/under is 209.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Knicks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Knicks defeated the 76ers 111-104 in the last matchup. Josh Hart led the Knicks with 22 points, and Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 33 points.

The Knicks are 35-17 in conference play. New York is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.0.

The 76ers are 8-8 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

The Knicks score 112.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 111.5 the 76ers allow. The 76ers average 6.4 more points per game (114.6) than the Knicks allow (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hart is averaging 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 33.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maxey is scoring 25.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 18.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points per game.

76ers: 8-2, averaging 117.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

76ers: Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press