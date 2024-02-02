New York hosts Los Angeles following Brunson's 40-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (25-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (32-17, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in the New York Knicks' 109-105 victory against the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks have gone 18-5 at home. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.3 rebounds. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2 boards.

The Lakers are 8-17 on the road. Los Angeles is 14-18 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow (14.4). The Lakers are shooting 49.0% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.6% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 114-109 in the last matchup on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hartenstein is shooting 62.2% and averaging 6.9 points for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 29.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

D'Angelo Russell is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 20.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 9-1, averaging 113.7 points, 47.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.7 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 124.2 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.6 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Quentin Grimes: day to day (knee), Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: out (shoulder), OG Anunoby: day to day (elbow).

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (foot), Cam Reddish: out (ankle), Gabe Vincent: out (knee), Anthony Davis: day to day (achilles), LeBron James: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press