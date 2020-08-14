New York to host Boston Friday

Boston Red Sox (6-13, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (12-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: TBD Yankees: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 3.22 ERA, .94 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last season.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston hit .269 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 27 total triples last year.

The teams meet for the third time this season. New York leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (lower body), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Jose Peraza: (leg), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Xander Bogaerts: (lower-half).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press