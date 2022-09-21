New York Honors André Leon Talley With Dedicated Street in Westchester County

André Leon Talley, the former creative director and American editor-at-large of Vogue who died in January this year, is being honored by the town of Greenburgh, New York with a street named after the late journalist in Westchester County.

A dedication ceremony will take place, unveiling the street sign at the corner of Worthington Road and Saw Mill Road, while Wednesday will be declared André Leon Talley Day. A reception will follow at Talley's favorite local restaurant City Limits Diner where his favorite menu will be served, with attendance from names such as Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs and more.

"This is a recognition that André’s impact was not just global. It was local as well. It’s nice that his local community is recognizing him in this fashion. It will stand as a reminder of his life for a long time to come," Talley's former attorney Erik Weinick told WWD. "It is such a victory. The idea that he was afraid to be evicted and now the street bears his name in less than a year. How amazing is that? Obviously, I had nothing to do with it but nothing could make me happier. Nothing. It was such a vengeance," von Furstenberg added, referring to when Talley was involved in a legal battle for his $1 million USD home in White Plains.

The unveiling of the André Leon Talley Street sign will take place at 10 a.m. on September 21.