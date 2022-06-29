New York Governor Hochul Set to Win Democratic Primary as Tougher Fight Looms

Laura Nahmias, Nic Querolo and Carrington York
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul handily won the state’s Democratic primary Tuesday, becoming the first woman to capture the primary contest for the state’s highest office. Still, a path to victory will prove more difficult come November, when she faces off against Republican Lee Zeldin.

Hochul received 68% of the Democratic vote, and US Representative Zeldin of Long Island won the GOP primary, with 44% of the ballots, according to the Associated Press.

At a primary night party at the Tribeca Rooftop in downtown Manhattan, Hochul took the stage to Aretha Franklin’s “Respect.”

“I stand on the shoulders of generations of women who constantly had to bang up against that glass ceiling,” Hochul said. “To the women of New York, this one’s for you.”

While capturing the Democratic nomination may have proven easy for Hochul, she faces a rising wave of push back against her party heading into the midterm elections. Inflation is soaring and gun crime is up. New York is a reliably blue state -- a Republican hasn’t won a statewide election in 20 years -- but Hochul, 63, has been saving her campaign funds for a general election where polling shows she isn’t a shoo-in. A June 16 Siena poll found that 46% of New York voters said they would prefer Hochul, while 44% said they would prefer to elect someone else. The poll didn’t ask voters about a head-to-head contest.

When Zeldin took stage at his election party in Long Island, the first thing he said to a packed room of voters, organizers and New York Republican politicians was, “Are we ready to fire Kathy Hochul?” He referred to the governor many times during his speech, calling her a “walking identity crisis” and criticized her for extending the Covid-19 state of emergency.

“I think it’s important that every Covid mandate in the state of New York ends,” he said. “People are smart enough to make their own decisions.”

One of the other GOP candidates, Andrew Giuliani, a former Trump White House aide and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, admitted defeat and urged Republicans to vote for Zeldin.

“We need somebody with the guts and who is going to be able to turn that around, somebody who’s going to be able to bring crime down,” Giuliani said.

High-Stakes Midterms

Competitive Republican challenges to incumbent Democratic governors have become a rarity in New York since George Pataki won his third term as governor in 2002.

“Nothing is impossible,” said Christina Greer, associate professor of political science at Fordham University, citing the possibility of low election turnout and voter indifference. And the differences between Hochul and her potential Republican general election challengers are starker than ever -- especially following the Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Most of her opponents don’t believe the 2020 election was legitimate,” Greer said. “We’ve got two extremes of the ideological spectrum on the ballot.”

With regards to abortion, Zeldin had issued a statement celebrating the court’s ruling as a “victory for life.” If elected, Zeldin said he would do what he can to reverse New York legislation that allow late-term abortions when a woman’s health is at risk.

Hochul’s running mate, former Hudson Valley US Representative and current Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado, also beat his primary challengers. When he stood up to speak, he quickly turned to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling, saying the decision “turns back the clock” and “is rooted in patriarchy and male domination.”

“It’s dark, it’s ugly, it’s dangerous,” he said.

During a campaign stop in New York City on Monday, Hochul said it may appear like she is saving her firepower for the November election, rather than the primary election, because she has been “busy governing.” She also said the court’s abortion decision raised the stakes for the election, and on Tuesday, said she would campaign for Congressional Democrats in the midterm elections, “because we lose the House, we lose the Senate.”

“They have already telegraphed that they are willing to have a national ban on abortion rights,” she said of the GOP. “That’s not a scary movie. That’s what the Republicans are saying.”

Prominent New York politicians, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Congress members Carolyn Maloney and Gregory Meeks, attended Hochul’s election party. AFL-CIO New York President Mario Cilento and New York State Building and Construction Trades Council Gary LaBarbera were also there.

Zeldin, meanwhile, has said the math might favor Republicans this year.

“Oftentimes, when people analyze the electorate in New York, they look at how many more Democrats there are than Republicans and then that’s the end of the analysis,” Zeldin said in an interview with Bloomberg News on Friday. “There are millions of voters who aren’t Republican or Democrat. In a year like 2018, they swung left. In a year like 2022 they are swinging right.”

In New York, there are roughly 6.5 million Democrats and 2.8 million Republicans out of nearly 13 million enrolled voters, according to the New York State Board of Elections.

Fundraising Machine

Hochul is a prodigious fundraiser who built up a multimillion-dollar war chest and has drastically out-raised and outspent her primary opponents. She still has the most cash of any candidate, of any party, as she heads into a likely general election contest in November.

Hochul’s campaign has reported $34 million in contributions and $23.2 million in expenditures since August 2021, state campaign finance records show. During that period, Williams raised $528,358 and spent nearly $390,000, while Suozzi raised $7.4 million and spent $7.8 million.

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s abortion decision, Hochul has been running ads highlighting her support for abortion rights and access, in contrast to her Republican challengers. And she spent much of the televised primary debates highlighting legislative achievements on gun control.

“Governor Hochul has built a battleship of a campaign,” said Democratic political strategist Eric Koch, founder of communications firm Downfield Strategies. “Coming out of the primary she’s going to have a lot of momentum against the Republicans who have been forced to compete over who loves Donald Trump the most.”

(Updates throughout with election results and details from election parties.)

