New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns in wake of harassment report

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned after an inquiry found he sexually harassed multiple women, prompting efforts to remove him.

"The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing," he said on Tuesday.

His resignation goes into effect in 14 days. Power will then be transferred to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.

The Democrat faced rising pressure to resign since last week's report, including from President Joe Biden.

That inquiry from the New York Attorney General's office found that Mr Cuomo, 63, sexually harassed 11 women, including state employees. He has denied all the allegations.

Mr Cuomo is now facing criminal inquiries in several counties.

The report saw many prominent Democrats turn against Mr Cuomo, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senate leader Chuck Schumer.

His fellow New York Democrats, who control the statehouse, had also started on plans to impeach him.

"I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe it is politically motivated, I believe it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonises behaviour that is unsustainable for society," Mr Cuomo said in a news conference announcing his decision.

He continued: "New York tough means New York loving, and I love New York, and I love you. I would never want to be unhelpful in any way."

He argued that the "current trajectory" of the scandal would generate months of controversy and "cost taxpayers millions of dollars".

"Wasting energy on distractions is the last thing that state government should be doing, and I can't be the cause of that."

What do the women allege?. Eleven women have accused Governor Cuomo of misconduct. [ Eight women say he made offensive, condescending or sexual comments ],[ Seven women say he inappropriately touched or groped them at least once ],[ Four women allege he kissed them without consent ], Source: New York Attorney General report, Image:

Mr Cuomo added that the allegations had harmed his relationship with his daughters.

"I have sat on the couch with them, hearing the ugly accusations for weeks. I have seen the look in their eyes, and the expression on their faces. It hurt," he said.

He said he told them he "never did and would never intentionally disrespect a woman".

Mr Cuomo gained national attention during the early days of the pandemic, in part due to his no-nonsense daily televised briefings.

His departure marks the second time in 13 years that a New York governor has resigned.