New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 21 that the state will extend the emergency allotment of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits into November 2022 and beyond in an effort to help SNAP recipients deal with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, Hochul said the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) will continue issuing the emergency benefits at least through February 2023. All New York households enrolled in SNAP will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for October 2022 through February 2023. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $939 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

“These emergency supplemental benefits have been vital to our efforts to combat food insecurity by helping struggling New Yorkers to feed themselves and their families,” Hochul said in a statement.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level, and individual states set payment dates and other rules. Recipients now pay with Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards instead of food stamps, though some states have different names for the cards.

U.S. households that qualify for SNAP benefits were given a financial boost during the pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but at least 11 states and the District of Columbia have extended it through November 2022.

As long as there’s a national public health emergency in place — and individual states have established state-level emergency declarations — those states can opt to keep providing monthly emergency allotments.

In addition to New York, these 20 other states and D.C. have extended their emergency SNAP allotments through November 2022, according to USDA data as of Oct. 26, 2022:

Alabama

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants that produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In most states, SNAP benefits also cannot be used to purchase prepared food that is hot at the point of sale or meant to be eaten in-store.

For further details, updates and to distinguish which benefits have been extended in your state, be sure to visit the USDA page for emergency allotments.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul & 20 Others Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022