New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Possibly the two biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season go head-to-head when Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (6-1) travel to Seattle for a road matchup against Geno Smith's Seahawks (4-3).

Can the Brian Daboll-coached Giants keep the magic going against an upstart Seahawks team getting incredible quarterback play from Smith? Or will the Seahawks tally yet another impressive victory with a win over New York? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Seahawks Week 8 game:

Giants at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

ANALYSIS: 'Can't stop it, why not?': How these Giants went old school, imposed their will to victory

NEWS: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf does not need surgery after knee injury against Chargers

NEW LIDS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

NFL Week 8 odds, predictions and picks

Ravens vs. BuccaneersBroncos vs. JaguarsDolphins vs. LionsPanthers vs. Falcons | Steelers vs. Eagles | Raiders vs. SaintsBears vs. Cowboys | Patriots vs. JetsCardinals vs. VikingsTitans vs. TexansCommanders vs. ColtsGiants vs. Seahawks | 49ers vs. RamsPackers vs. Bills | Bengals vs. Browns

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 29, Giants 23

The Giants have been a profitable play, but upon closer inspection, they’ve needed an abundance of fourth-quarter comebacks and breaks to cover. At some point, that pattern becomes unsustainable. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have shown they have a recipe for success: a young team that can run the ball, protect it and force turnovers.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Safid Deen: Giants 26, Seahawks 18

This really has game-of-the-week potential and it’s crazy we're saying that about both these teams at this point of the season. But the Giants are rolling with their new coach, Brian Daboll, and they’ll find a way to beat Geno Smith, star running back Kenneth Walker III and the pesky Seahawks, who could be without DK Metcalf (knee) in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 24, Giants 21

Two feel-good stories collide in the Northwest, and Geno Smith continues his momentum against 6-1 Daniel Jones.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: Game predictions, picks, odds

