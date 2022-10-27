New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Possibly the two biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season go head-to-head when Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (6-1) travel to Seattle for a road matchup against Geno Smith's Seahawks (4-3).

Can the Brian Daboll-coached Giants keep the magic going against an upstart Seahawks team getting incredible quarterback play from Smith? Or will the Seahawks tally yet another impressive victory with a win over New York? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lumen Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Seahawks Week 8 game:

Giants at Seahawks odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Seahawks (-3.5)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-165); Giants (+143)

Over/under: 44.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Seahawks 29, Giants 23

The Giants have been a profitable play, but upon closer inspection, they’ve needed an abundance of fourth-quarter comebacks and breaks to cover. At some point, that pattern becomes unsustainable. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have shown they have a recipe for success: a young team that can run the ball, protect it and force turnovers.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Safid Deen: Giants 26, Seahawks 18

This really has game-of-the-week potential and it’s crazy we're saying that about both these teams at this point of the season. But the Giants are rolling with their new coach, Brian Daboll, and they’ll find a way to beat Geno Smith, star running back Kenneth Walker III and the pesky Seahawks, who could be without DK Metcalf (knee) in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Seahawks 24, Giants 21

Two feel-good stories collide in the Northwest, and Geno Smith continues his momentum against 6-1 Daniel Jones.

