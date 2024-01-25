New York Giants raid Jets coaching staff for special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have dipped into the rival Jets' coaching staff and hired Michael Ghobrial to be their special teams coordinator.

Ghobrial, who just completed his third season as a special teams assistant for the Jets, replaces veteran coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who was fired the day after the Giants' season ended with a 6-11 record.

The Giants have veteran kickers returning next season. Punter Jamie Gillan had a 42.3 yard net average. The team used a franchise record four placekickers because of injuries with Graham Gano, Randy Bullock, Gillan and Mason Crosby all making kicks.

Being a special teams coordinator is not new to Ghobrial. He held that position at the college level with Washington State (2020), Hawaii (2018-19) and Tarleton State (2016-17).

With the Jets, the former UCLA defensive end worked with coordinator Brant Boyer and fellow special teams assistant Leon Washington on one of the NFL’s best units.

Justin Hardee has been one of the NFL’s leading special teams tacklers since entering the league (2017), and he was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season after posting a single-season best 14 tackles. The Jets also finished in the top five in both kickoff and punt returns in 2021, Ghobrial's first season.

Ghobrial began his coaching career at UCLA, working as an undergrad assistant (2009-10), a quality control coach (2011) and as a graduate assistant (2012-13). He also coached at Syracuse (2014) and Colorado Mesa (2015), serving as the team’s co-special teams coordinator in addition to coaching the defensive line and outside linebackers.

