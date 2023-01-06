New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) have a chance to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs when they host Daniel Jones and the New York Giants (9-6-1).

The Eagles have more at stake than the Giants in this game, hence the bloated 14-point spread in favor of Philadelphia. But with Eagles QB Jalen Hurts still unclear in terms of playing status, can the Giants make life difficult for their NFC East rival? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Giants vs. Eagles Week 18 game:

Giants at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

NFL PLAYOFF PICTURE: Eagles fail to clinch NFC's No. 1 seed, while Packers control fate

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: QBs remain predictive, whether starting or backing up

WEEK 17 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Steelers' Kenny Pickett grows up, and what was Ron Rivera thinking?

NFL Week 18 odds, predictions and picks

Chiefs vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Jaguars | Jets vs. Dolphins | Lions vs. Packers | Rams vs. Seahawks | Cowboys vs. Commanders | Chargers vs. Broncos | Texans vs. Colts | Cardinals vs. 49ers | Patriots vs. Bills | Ravens vs. Bengals | Giants vs. Eagles | Buccaneers vs. Falcons | Vikings vs. Bears | Browns vs. Steelers | Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 33, Giants 10

Monitor the status of Jalen Hurts in this one, but with Philadelphia absolutely needing to win to keep its grasp of the top seed in the conference, the Eagles should have plenty of juice, regardless. The Giants, meanwhile, are locked into the No. 6 seed and may rest players.

Safid Deen: Eagles 27, Giants 21

Jalen Hurts is likely to return from his shoulder injury to help Philadelphia lock up the NFC East and the top seed in the playoffs. Expect the Eagles to rebound after their loss to the Saints last week, while the Giants get a reality check before the playoffs after skating by the lowly Colts last week.

Richard Morin: Eagles 41, Giants 16

There's nothing for the Giants to achieve in this game; they've locked up the No. 6 seed regardless. The Eagles, meanwhile, are still gunning for the NFC's No. 1 seed and may get an impressive performance from QB Jalen Hurts, who could use Week 18 as a playoff tune-up.

NFL WEEK 17 SCORES: Steelers beat Ravens in comeback; Jets eliminated from playoff contention

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles: Game predictions, picks, odds

Latest Stories

  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts.

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons.

  • Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

  • Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

  • Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

  • Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Tennessee TItans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

  • NFL Betting Week 18: Rolling with the Steelers, plus four underdogs

    Four underdogs, plus the Steelers, are on Scott Pianowski's Week 18 handicapping card. Check out his selections for the NFL's regular season finale.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Coach Sean McVay says 'focus' is on LA Rams, not TV suitors

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — While Sean McVay remains interested in the broadcast booth, the coach says his mind is still on the sideline with his Los Angeles Rams for now. McVay claimed Friday that his focus for 2023 is on fixing the Rams (5-11), who wrap up the worst season in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion when they visit Seattle on Sunday. The youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl also didn't definitively state his plans beyond the weekend. “It's flattering,” McVay said whe

  • Chargers may know by kickoff if Broncos game affects seeding

    COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Penguins' Kris Letang leaves team ahead of Winter Classic after father's death

    Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang left Boston ahead of the Winter Classic to return to Montreal after his father passed away on Monday morning.

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai